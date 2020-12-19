Jennifer Garner Pairs Her Mom Jeans and Sneakers With This $17 Amazon ‘Ugly’ Christmas Sweater Vest

You can count on Jennifer Garner to keep up the Christmas spirit even in 2020.

Jennifer Garner on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jennifer Garner on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles, Calif.For an outing in sunny Los Angeles, Calif., the “13 Going on 30” star stepped out in L.A. on Dec. 18 wearing a twist on the “ugly” Christmas sweater. Garner sported a $17 Amazon sweater vest from the brand v28 featuring a motif of bells, lights, garland, Santa and other holiday staples. The eye-catching piece features a 100% acrylic construction with a sleeveless design, a red background color, and traditional themed details, including Santa, reindeer, stockings, string lights, and brightly decorated trees. Purchase this item here.

Jennifer Garner on De. 18 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The actress styled the affordable festive staple with a white tee-shirt underneath and paired the combination with medium-wash bootcut jeans. From sweater vests to this denim silhouette, the “Alias” alumna refreshed several early aughts trends that have found their way back into fashion in 2020.

Watch on FN

Here’s a closer look at the Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

For footwear, Garner teamed these holiday-themed and buzzy pieces with a pair of Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes in the Alloy/Oyster/White colorway. These athletic sneakers feature full heel-to-toe DNA Loft cushioning with a 3D-print air mesh upper construction, and front lace-up detailing for foot flexibility, optimal comfort, and breathability. They retail for $130 and are available for purchase on nordstrom.com.

She finished the ensemble with a grey-and-white striped face mask and taupe tote handbag.

Jennifer Garner out and about on Dec. 17, 2020. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

Known for her “cool mom” style, her holiday-inspired outfit sighting comes on the heels of the “Catch and Release” star sporting a similar laidback look earlier this week. While running errands in Santa Monica, Calif., Garner teamed the Valentino Loveblades Sweater with a pair of jeans and the Brooks Levitate 4 sneakers in the Black/Blackened Pearl/White colorway. These sporty sneakers retail for $150 and can be purchased on zappos.com.

Over the years, the Hollywood icon has mastered the art of tee-shirt, classic blue jeans, and sneaker pairings and continues to create countless effortlessly-cool daytime ensembles.

Add a casual-chic element to your everyday outfits with these similar mesh sneaker options, below.

To Buy: Asics Gel-Dedicate 6 Tennis Sneaker, $60.

To Buy: Nike Downshifter 10 Sneaker, $55.

To Buy: Puma Prowl Mesh Sneaker, $43.

Click through this gallery to see more ways Jennifer Garner styles her favorite jeans and sneaker combination.