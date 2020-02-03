Jennifer Garner Is Church Mom-Chic in Braided Chanel Loafers

Jennifer Garner gave church dressing a Hollywood mom upgrade through her footwear in Los Angeles yesterday, Feb. 2.

The 47-year-old actress was spotted en route to church wearing a gray knit sweater with a pair of straight-leg black trousers.

While the outfit was simple, it was all in the details: On her feet, Garner sported black Chanel loafers with a braided accent at the vamp. The shoes were fabricated in leather with a flat sole and almond toe. They added a luxurious element to the understated ensemble for a fashion-savvy twist.

Jennifer Garner in Chanel braided loafers outside her church in Los Angeles, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s Chanel loafers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner completed her look with a black tote bag and sunglasses.

Jennifer Garner in Chanel braided loafers outside her church in Los Angeles, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Chanel loafers have been in the star’s wardrobe since at least 2013, and she often uses them to dress up her outfits. For instance, Garner teamed the shoes with her skinny jeans and white button-down shirt during an August 2019 outing in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Garner wears Chanel loafers in Los Angeles on Aug. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As a busy mom of three, Garner tends to choose flat shoes while out and about, including athletic sneakers from brands like Brooks, Asics and New Balance. The Capital One ambassador also has a penchant for loafers — in addition to her Chanel pair, she owns silhouettes from The Row and Tod’s. For red carpets, Garner unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo.

While Garner’s shoes are out of stock, the below styles offer a similar vibe to upgrade your look.

To Buy: Bernardo Janie Loafer, $140.

To Buy: Cole Haan Odette Driverina, $100.

To Buy: Brinley Co. Flat Loafer, $42.

