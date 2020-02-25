Jennifer Garner’s Running Sneakers Are Piggyback-Ride Approved

As a busy mom of three, Jennifer Garner tends to have a pretty casual style — wearing lots of athleisure, denim and sneakers.

Out and about in Los Angeles yesterday with her son Samuel, 7, the 47-year-old actress showed off her typical casual-comfy style while wearing one of her favorite sneaker silhouettes. She wore a Rag & Bone sweater with heart detailing that she’s had in her wardrobe for years, teamed with a pair of distressed straight-leg jeans.

Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles on Feb. 24 in Brooks Levitate 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jennifer Garner’s Brooks running shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Garner wore Brooks Levitate 3 running sneakers. The kicks have a flat-knit upper for a secure feel, an integrated collar for comfort and an arrow-point pattern along the outsole. A sueded tab at the shoe’s heel is meant to prevent the Achilles from becoming irritated. Roadrunnersports.com stocks the Brooks Levitate 3 for $150.

The outfit was a suitable choice for a casual outing — and it even was functional for a piggyback ride. As they walked the sidewalk after school pickup, Garner at one point hoisted Samuel on her shoulders. The youngster was clad in navy pants, patterned socks and mismatch sneakers.

Jennifer Garner gives son Samuel Affleck a piggyback ride in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Garner has worn her Brooks Levitate 3 sneakers several times before, sometimes teaming them with jeans and other times going for a more athletic look. Earlier this month, she paired the kicks with Spanx leggings and an American Ballet Theatre sweatshirt for an outing in L.A.

Jennifer Garner wears Spanx leggings and Brooks sneakers in Los Angeles, Feb. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s casual-comfy mom style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Is Church-Mom Chic in Braided Chanel Loafers

Jennifer Garner Puts a Business-Chic Twist on Skinny Jeans in LA