Jennifer Garner Puts a Business-Chic Twist on Skinny Jeans in LA

Jennifer Garner combined casual and businesslike pieces to create a pulled-together look while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a black blazer over a striped button-down shirt and a pair of medium-wash skinny jeans.

On her feet, the “13 Going on 30” star wore an understated pair of black boots. The shoes were flat with an almond toe and a lace-up silhouette.

While jeans are a more dressed-down basic, Garner elevated her pair with her outerwear and shoes. She also proved that skinny jeans remain a wardrobe staple, despite the popularity of other styles like flares and mom jeans (although Garner is herself an unapologetic fan of a good mom jean moment).

As a working mother with three kids, Garner most often can be spotted in flat shoes. Her favorite brands for running sneakers include New Balance, Brooks and Asics. Other staples for her daily life include Prada trainers, Ugg boots and Chanel sandals.

When she’s on the red carpet, the Capital One ambassador unsurprisingly upgrades her outfits with heels, choosing styles from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Giuseppe Zanotti.

If you’re into Garner’s boot look, consider shopping one of the similar styles below.

