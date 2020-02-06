Sign up for our newsletter today!

Jennifer Garner Puts a Business-Chic Twist on Skinny Jeans in LA

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Jennifer Garner
April 2019
March 2019
March 2019
March 2019
View Gallery 15 Images

Jennifer Garner combined casual and businesslike pieces to create a pulled-together look while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a black blazer over a striped button-down shirt and a pair of medium-wash skinny jeans.

Jennifer Garner, black boots, blazer, street style, skinny jeans, sunglasses, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Jennifer Garner, black boots, skinny jeans, los angeles, celebrity style, street style
A close-up look at Jennifer Garner’s black boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “13 Going on 30” star wore an understated pair of black boots. The shoes were flat with an almond toe and a lace-up silhouette.

While jeans are a more dressed-down basic, Garner elevated her pair with her outerwear and shoes. She also proved that skinny jeans remain a wardrobe staple, despite the popularity of other styles like flares and mom jeans (although Garner is herself an unapologetic fan of a good mom jean moment).

Related

Jennifer Garner Proves Athleisure Is Here to Stay in Spanx Leggings and Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Is Church-Mom Chic in Braided Chanel Loafers

Jennifer Garner Takes a Stroll in Her Favorite Ugg Boots

Jennifer Garner, black boots, blazer, street style, skinny jeans, sunglasses, Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2020Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Feb 2020
Jennifer Garner out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As a working mother with three kids, Garner most often can be spotted in flat shoes. Her favorite brands for running sneakers include New Balance, Brooks and Asics. Other staples for her daily life include Prada trainers, Ugg boots and Chanel sandals.

When she’s on the red carpet, the Capital One ambassador unsurprisingly upgrades her outfits with heels, choosing styles from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Giuseppe Zanotti.

If you’re into Garner’s boot look, consider shopping one of the similar styles below.

 

Vagabond

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Amina Lace-Up Boot, $160.

Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Grenani Boot, $39.

Thursday Boot

To Buy: Thursday Boot Captain, $190.

Click through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Garner’s chic and comfy mom style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Jennifer Garner Proves Athleisure Is Here to Stay in Spanx Leggings and Her Go-To Sneakers

Jennifer Garner Takes a Stroll in Her Favorite Ugg Boots

Jennifer Garner Channels Old Hollywood in a Red Gown & Glistening Diamonds at the SAG Awards

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad