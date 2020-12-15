Jennifer Aniston Works Up a Sweat in a Tie-Front Sports Bra, Leggings & Monochrome Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston is serving up major workout inspiration for her newest venture with Vital Proteins.

The actress, who was recently named the Chief Creative Officer for the health brand, appeared in new videos for Vital Proteins on Instagram today promoting its products. In one clip, Aniston models a white classic sports bra with a tie-front detailing teamed with high-rise black leggings.

The “Friends” actress then preps for a sweat session in a set of blue monochrome sneakers. The design, with its contrasting midsole attachments, bears resemblance to Adidas’ NMD_R1 silhouette that retails for $140 at Adidas.com.

When she isn’t working on her fitness or her new health venture, Aniston can be found in more relaxing at-home attire as the world continues socially distance. For Thanksgiving, for example, the actress posed with her new furry friend in a sweet snap. For the American tradition, Aniston kept things casual-chic in a cozy black chunky sweater layered over classic skinny jeans.

As for footwear, the actress opted for a set of ankle-high, lace-up brogues with a sturdy block heel and a patent sheen.

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, workout attire or classic styles from the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. Her go-to brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior whereas for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Just Go With It” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well.

