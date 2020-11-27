Jennifer Aniston Models a Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans & 2020’s Biggest Shoe Trend for Thanksgiving

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston celebrated the holidays with a very special guest: her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield.

The “Friends” alumna took to Instagram to show off her Thanksgiving attire last night, posing with her new furry friend in a sweet snap. For the American tradition, Aniston kept things casual-chic in a cozy black chunky sweater layered over classic skinny jeans.

As for footwear, the actress opted for a set of ankle-high, lace-up brogues with a sturdy block heel and a patent sheen.

Combat boots, work boots and lace-up footwear are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, comfortable pajamas or classic styles from the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. Her go-to brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior whereas for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Just Go With It” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well.

For a twist on Jennifer Aniston’s sleek look, try out these lace-up heels for size.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Nattally Heels, $56 (was $80); ChineseLaundry.com.