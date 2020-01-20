Jennifer Aniston + More Stars Brought Back ’90s Fashion at the 2020 SAG Awards

It may be 2020, but stars at the 2020 SAG Awards had us thinking of the ’90s more than of the new decade. Celebrities arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles tonight wearing outfits that stars very well could have worn to the event 25 years ago — and it didn’t hurt that the room was filled with many of the biggest names of the day, from Brad Pitt to Jennifer Lopez.

Below, FN rounds up the ’90s-inspired looks that hit us with a wave of nostalgia tonight.

Jennifer Aniston

Slinky slip dresses were a red carpet go-to of the ’90s, and Jennifer Aniston wore a silk gown that certainly wouldn’t have looked out of place during her “Friends” day. Leaning into the minimalism of the era, she kept things simple with just Fred Leighton earrings. The only thing that clued us into the fact that it’s not 1995? Her “Rachel” haircut was nowhere to be found.

Jennifer Aniston CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has been wearing basically the same formula on red carpets for decades: a tuxedo and dress shoes. He didn’t deviate from that formula tonight, and his shoes even had a subtly square shape, mirroring the silhouettes that were popular among men, him included, three decades ago.

Brad Pitt CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Winona Ryder

In the ’90s and early ’00s, Winona Ryder was known for her edgy, all-black red carpet looks. Flash forward to tonight, and Ryder is back in black. The “Stranger Things” star wore a black layered over a lacy, tiered gown. The gothic look was Dior Haute Couture.

Winona Ryder CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Dever

The shoe world has been loving ’90s-inspired trends for the past few seasons, and Kaitlyn Dever’s footwear combined two of the era’s biggest fads: platforms and square toes. Poking out from under the star’s hot pink Ralph Lauren gown (which itself had a very ’90s silhouette) were silver sandals with lots of height and that distinct rectangular shape.

Kaitlyn Dever CREDIT: Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger went for a classic look tonight in a silky purple dress and pointy Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps. Back when she was best known for “Jerry Maguire” and “Bridget Jones” was just a gleam in the eye, Zellweger also could be found in in silky dresses and pointy pumps.

Renee Zellweger CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour turned back the clock in a sequined silver Sho gown with a very last century cowl neckline. The former Bond Girl and “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman” added extra sparkle to her look with Hearts On Fire and Mémoire jewelry and strappy silver sandals.

Jane Seymour CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan’s off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown recalled a vintage Chanel silhouette with its crystal-covered straps. The crystal accents were perfectly matched by silver sandals and sparkling earrings.

Rachel Brosnahan CREDIT: Shutterstock

