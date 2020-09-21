Jennifer Aniston Brings ’90s Style to the 2020 Emmys in a Slip Dress & Barely-There Sandals

Jennifer Aniston brought back a few of the ’90s best style trends for her surprise appearance at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Joining host Jimmy Kimmel on the Los Angeles Staples Center stage last night, the “Friends” alumna opted for a classic black slip dress with thin spaghetti straps, a red carpet staple silhouette from decades past. As she put out a small fire in front of the virtual studio audience, Aniston gave a glimpse at her glittering jewelry and sleek black sandals to finish off her look.

The round-toe style of footwear came with a single thin strap across the toe and a lifted heel. The barely-there design creates the illusion of longer length with its lack of an ankle strap, letting the legs look miles long without cutting them off abruptly.

Jennifer Aniston backstage at the 2020 Emmy Awards, Sept. 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Before the big night, Aniston got in the zone with a day of relaxation in a soothing face mask and a soft pajama set. Along with making an appearance during the show, the actress was also nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series thanks to her role in “The Morning Show.”

When she isn’t in comfortable pajamas or classic styles from the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. Her go-to brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior whereas for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Just Go With It” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates.

