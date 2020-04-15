Jenna Dewan Brightens Up Her Fitness Ensemble With Rainbow Nike Sneakers

Jenna Dewan has the best new walking partner: her newborn son Callum.
The “Step Up” actress took her almost six-week-old baby boy, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, for a stroll yesterday out in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old chose a relaxed athleisure look for the outdoor excursion, matching a black T-shirt to full-length black leggings.
She brought a pop of color to the athleisure-chic ensemble with her brightly colored Nike sneakers. The Nike Air Max 270 React kicks include pops of vivid yellow, lilac and icy blue, with a hot pink translucent Max Air 270 unit in the heel.
The colorway originally retails for $150, but Dick’s Sporting Goods has the pair currently discounted for $105.
Outdoor walks have been one of Dewan’s go-to forms of exercise during current stay-at-home orders in California. On April 11, she joined her fiancé and their son, along with her daughter Everly Tatum from her previous marriage with Channing Tatum, out for a stroll in a relaxed outfit combination.
If you too are in need of footwear to brighten up your look, check out these colorful kicks, all available for under $75.
To Buy: Saucony Jazz Jazz Lowpro Sneakers, $56.
To Buy: Puma Nova Sneakers, $72 (was $90).
To Buy: Asics Gel-Contend 5 Running Shoes, $45.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Click through the gallery to see how J-Lo, Katie Holmes and more styled their leggings.
Want more?
Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Head-to-Toe Red With 4.5-Inch Stilettos
Jenna Dewan and More Stars Show Off Baby Bumps in Vibrant Colors at People’s Choice Awards 2019