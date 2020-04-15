Jenna Dewan Brightens Up Her Fitness Ensemble With Rainbow Nike Sneakers

Jenna Dewan has the best new walking partner: her newborn son Callum.

The “Step Up” actress took her almost six-week-old baby boy, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, for a stroll yesterday out in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old chose a relaxed athleisure look for the outdoor excursion, matching a black T-shirt to full-length black leggings.

Jenna Dewan out for a walk with her newborn son Callum, April 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Jenna Dewan’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

She brought a pop of color to the athleisure-chic ensemble with her brightly colored Nike sneakers. The Nike Air Max 270 React kicks include pops of vivid yellow, lilac and icy blue, with a hot pink translucent Max Air 270 unit in the heel.

The colorway originally retails for $150, but Dick’s Sporting Goods has the pair currently discounted for $105.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goos

Outdoor walks have been one of Dewan’s go-to forms of exercise during current stay-at-home orders in California. On April 11, she joined her fiancé and their son, along with her daughter Everly Tatum from her previous marriage with Channing Tatum, out for a stroll in a relaxed outfit combination.

(L-R): Everly Tatum with mom Jenna Dewan and Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, carrying newborn son Callum Kazee, April 11. CREDIT: MEGA If you too are in need of footwear to brighten up your look, check out these colorful kicks, all available for under $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Jazz Lowpro Sneakers, $56.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Nova Sneakers, $72 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Asics Gel-Contend 5 Running Shoes, $45.

