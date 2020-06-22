Jenna Dewan’s Leggings Match Her Nike Sneakers for a Father’s Day Stroll

Jenna Dewan celebrated Father’s Day in a sleek athleisure look as she took her dog for a walk alongside fiancé Steve Kazee.

In an image shared to her Instagram Stories, the “Step Up” actress looked comfy-chic in a white tank top worn with black leggings.

Jenna Dewan wears a tank top, leggings and Nike Air Max 270 sneakers for a Father’s Day stroll. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram Stories

On her feet, Dewan wore Nike Air Max 270 trainers. The sneakers feature a Max Air 270 unit for all-day comfort, with a woven, synthetic upper and a soft foam midsole. What’s more, the shoes have rubber on the outsole for traction and durability, along with a stretchy inner sleeve for a personalized fit. On the Nike website, the black-and-white style chosen by Dewan is available in just a few sizes, retailing for $150.

The “Soundtrack” star accessorized her ensemble with a black face mask and a dark baseball cap.

In addition to posting to Stories, Dewan shared a sweet photo to her Instagram grid in honor of Kazee, who celebrated his first Father’s Day as a dad after he and Dewan welcomed son Callum in March. (Dewan also has a 7-year-old daughter, named Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.)

“I will never find the words to adequately express my love and gratitude for you. Watching you become a father is one of the greatest things I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote. “The love and commitment you show us all and the innate bad*** fatherhood capabilities you just have in your back pocket…we are all so lucky and we love you so so so much.”

When it comes to her off-duty style, Dewan can often be found in casual styles, with favorites including Ancient Greek big-toe sandals, New Balance 997H trainers and Rothy’s The Point ballet flats. For red carpets and other public appearances, the former “World of Dance” host puts together her looks with the assistance of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. In addition to Dewan, Goreski’s star-filled roster includes clients such as Demi Moore, Rashida Jones and Sarah Hyland.

