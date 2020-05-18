Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jenna Dewan Matches Her Sports Bra & Leggings Set to Her Nike Air Max Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Jenna Dewan may be in quarantine, but she is still keeping up with her workout routine.

On Instagram Stories yesterday, the “World of Dance” host showed off her chic workout look, a burgundy sports bra and leggings set.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jenna Dewan/Instagram Stories

The set matched the Air unit on Dewan’s Nike’s Air Max 270 React sneakers.

The Nike Air Max 270 React takes inspiration from colors and textures of various art movements. The silhouette is made of lightweight, no-sew materials for a modern, chic look. It features Nike’s React technology for flexibility, with an Air 270 unit and foam midsole for all-day comfy. Rubber at the heel and toe adds increased durability. The shoes are sold on the Dick’s Sporting Goods website, where they are marked down by one-third from $150 to $100.

Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React $150 $100
Dewan has actually worn the same kicks before. For an April stroll in Los Angeles with baby son Callum, the “Step Up” actress suited up in a black T-shirt and matching leggings. She added a pop of color to her outfit with the bold sneakers.

Jenna Dewan out for a walk with her newborn son Callum, April 14.
CREDIT: MEGA

For red carpets and other public appearances, Dewan puts together her looks with the assistance of wardrobe stylist Brad Goreski, who also works with clients such as Sarah Hyland, Demi Moore and Kaley Cuoco. While Dewan unsurprisingly tends to reach for high heels on the red carpet, her typical shoe wardrobe is more casual, featuring walkable silhouettes like Ancient Greek toe-ring sandals and Converse Chuck Taylors.

Below, shop more sneakers that offer a similar pop of color to Dewan’s pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Reebok Harman Platform Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Women’s Cell Plasmic Sneaker, $61 to $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Fila D-Formation Sneaker, $70.

Click through the gallery to see how Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and more celebrities style their leggings.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

