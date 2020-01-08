Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Head-to-Toe Red With 4.5-Inch Stilettos

Jenna Dewan was a lady in red at the Fox TCA Winter Press Tour All-Star party in Los Angeles last night.

The 39-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red ensemble complete with soaring heels. Dewan wore a knee-length Tibi dress with short sleeves and a slit at the thigh.

Jenna Dewan wears a Tibi dress and Stuart Weitzman sandals to the Fox TCA Winter Press Tour party, Jan. 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jenna Dewan’s Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The dancer completed her look with a pair of Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals fabricated in bright red suede. A red carpet favorite, the ankle-strap sandals boast a 4.5-inch stiletto heel for leg-lengthening effect. The Nudist sells on Stuartweitzman.com for $398.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

Not only is the Nudist a celebrity staple, but it’s also a go-to choice for Brad Goreski, Dewan’s wardrobe stylist, who also works with clients such as Sarah Hyland, Demi Moore and Kaley Cuoco. Goreski praised the sandal at FN Platform in Las Vegas this February, telling FN the style “changed the red carpet.”

“I think that heel and that shape was kind of widely appreciated by people and I think we see that single strap high heel everywhere, but I have a closet of them at my studio. My clients love, love, love them,” Goreski shared. “They’ll say, ‘can I just wear a Nudist?’ and I’ll say, ‘sure, why not?’

Dewan, who has not revealed her due date, announced in September that she and boyfriend Steve Kazee were expecting a child. She has one child, a 6-year-old daughter named Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

