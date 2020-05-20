Jenna Dewan Looks Ready for Summer in Her Floral Minidress & Criss-Cross Strap Sandals

Jenna Dewan is ready for summer.

On Instagram yesterday, Dewan shared that she and her daughter, Everly, received a colorful driveway chalk surprise from Kiki Designs. In a photo shared to her Instagram page, the “World of Dance” host was clad in a black-and-white floral minidress with Ancient Greek Sandals’ Desmos sandals.

The Desmos slides feature interlocking straps made of cowhide leather, with a flat profile and a rubber patch on the sole for additional stability. The style retails on Shopbop.com for $245.

Ancient Greek Desmos sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

“So…today was just one of those days. Coming outside to this complete surprise on our driveway was magic. Thank you @kikidesignsla you really brightened up our day today!! Especially a certain almost 7 year old’s who is really missing her friends. Also- Sending care packages to loved ones during this time is a beautiful idea ✨,” Dewan captioned her Instagram post.

Ancient Greek Sandals was founded in 2008 by creative director and CEO Christina Martini and Nikolas Minoglou. The summer-focused label has seen an increase in sales of its classic slides amid the pandemic, although the company was forced to close its Athens store and has seen some retailers cancel their summer and pre-fall orders.

With styles selling at a relatively accessible price point, Ancient Greek has become something of a celebrity favorite. The label has found A-lister enthusiasts in Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Biel, Hilary Duff and Jennifer Garner. Dewan herself has been a proponent of the brand for a couple of years, having chosen styles including the Desmos as well as the Eleftheria silhoeutte.