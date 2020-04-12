Jenna Dewan’s Mini-Me Daughter Sports Unicorns + $35 Sparkly Pink Skechers

Jenna Dewan enjoyed a sweet family walk in Los Angeles yesterday alongside her lookalike 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.

Everly, whose father is Dewan’s actor ex-husband Channing Tatum, looked cute as can be in a unicorn printed T-shirt, sparkling miniskirt and printed leggings.

Everly Tatum wears an adorable ensemble for a walk in Los Angeles, April 11. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Everly’s S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the elementary school student went with S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh sneakers. The bold pink kicks feature light-up star detailing at the midsole, with a soft woven mesh fabric upper and a Velcro closure. Target.com stocks the kicks for $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Meanwhile, Dewan wore a laidback look, choosing a white blouse, casual black pants and a denim jacket. For footwear, the “Step Up” actress selected black slip-on sneakers with a rubber outsole and a suedelike upper. She accessorized with Quay sunglasses and her diamond engagement ring.

Jenna Dewan wears a denim jacket, black pants and slip-on sneakers for a walk with her family, April 11. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Jenna Dewan’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The mother-daughter duo were joined by Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, as well as the couple’s newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

(L-R): Everly Tatum with mom Jenna Dewan and Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, carrying newborn son Callum Kazee. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to footwear, Dewan can often be spotted in casual, accessibly priced silhouettes, such as New Balance trainers, Ancient Greek toe-ring sandals and Converse Chuck Taylors. The “World of Dance” host unsurprisingly often chooses designer footwear for red carpets, with previously worn labels including Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Below, we’ve rounded up some slip-on sneakers that offer a similar look to Dewan’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Gills Sneaker, $57 (was $82).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Evolve Lack Slip-On Sneaker, $62 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Vince Warren Platform Sneakers, $188 (was $250).

