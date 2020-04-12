Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jenna Dewan’s Mini-Me Daughter Sports Unicorns + $35 Sparkly Pink Skechers

By Ella Chochrek
Everly Tatum, jenna dewan, celebrity style
Everly Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan
CREDIT: MEGA

Jenna Dewan enjoyed a sweet family walk in Los Angeles yesterday alongside her lookalike 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum.

Everly, whose father is Dewan’s actor ex-husband Channing Tatum, looked cute as can be in a unicorn printed T-shirt, sparkling miniskirt and printed leggings.

everly tatum, celebrity style, jenna dewan daughter, channing tatum daughter, unicorn t shirt, sparkly skirt, s sport by skechers sneakers, pink sneakers, los angeles, 2020
Everly Tatum wears an adorable ensemble for a walk in Los Angeles, April 11.
CREDIT: MEGA
S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh, everly tatum, sneakers,
A close-up look at Everly’s S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the elementary school student went with S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh sneakers. The bold pink kicks feature light-up star detailing at the midsole, with a soft woven mesh fabric upper and a Velcro closure. Target.com stocks the kicks for $35.

S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target
Buy: S Sport by Skechers Kayleigh $35
Buy it

Meanwhile, Dewan wore a laidback look, choosing a white blouse, casual black pants and a denim jacket. For footwear, the “Step Up” actress selected black slip-on sneakers with a rubber outsole and a suedelike upper. She accessorized with Quay sunglasses and her diamond engagement ring.

Jenna Dewan, denim jacket, white t shirt, black pants, black slip on sneakers, quay sunglasses, and fiancé Steve Kazee seen on an evening neighborhood walk with the couples newborn baby Callum and eldest daughter Everly. 11 Apr 2020 Pictured: Jenna Dewan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA645555_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jenna Dewan wears a denim jacket, black pants and slip-on sneakers for a walk with her family, April 11.
CREDIT: MEGA
Jenna Dewan, sneakers, slip on kicks, celebrity style, los angeles, shoe style, fashion
A close-up look at Jenna Dewan’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

The mother-daughter duo were joined by Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, as well as the couple’s newborn son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee.

Jenna Dewan, everly tatum, son, daughter, and fiancé Steve Kazee seen on an evening neighborhood walk with the couples newborn baby Callum and eldest daughter Everly. 11 Apr 2020 Pictured: Jenna Dewan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA645555_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
(L-R): Everly Tatum with mom Jenna Dewan and Dewan’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, carrying newborn son Callum Kazee.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to footwear, Dewan can often be spotted in casual, accessibly priced silhouettes, such as New Balance trainers, Ancient Greek toe-ring sandals and Converse Chuck Taylors. The “World of Dance” host unsurprisingly often chooses designer footwear for red carpets, with previously worn labels including Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Below, we’ve rounded up some slip-on sneakers that offer a similar look to Dewan’s.

Steve Madden sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Gills Sneaker, $57 (was $82).

evolve Lack Slip-On Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Evolve Lack Slip-On Sneaker, $62 (was $89).

Vince Warren
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Vince Warren Platform Sneakers, $188 (was $250).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

