Janelle Monáe Gives Away Free Lunches In Head-to-Toe Black With Sleek Combat Boots

Janelle Monáe gave back to her community yesterday in a way that extended beyond physical product donations and allowed for a little face time.

The “Hidden Figures” actress hosted a contact-free event in Inglewood, Calif. yesterday, giving away free prepacked meals to anyone who wanted to attend. She held the event though the Wondaland Arts Society, a joint-record label, film production company, brand consultancy firm and center for activism for which Monáe serves as CEO.

For the event, Monáe dressed with a touch of her usual flair, pairing a black #WondaLunch t-shirt with a plaid coat, leggings with a bold white side stripe and a wide-brimmed hat. Her other accessories included a protective face mask and gloves along with black leather lace-up combat boots.

The singer-songwriter joined rapper Jidenna, attorney and advocate Angele Rye and Congresswoman Maxine Waters as they provided necessary meals for families of all ages. Wondaland, which has been headquartered in Atlanta since its start over 10 years ago, also ran similar meal distributions in the southern city, giving away over 7,000 meals and counting as of May 22.

As for Monáe, the artist has long shared her message of self-expression and acceptance in advocacy and activism as well as with her own personal style and panache. The upcoming “Homecoming” star has tried a range of expressive looks, including a head-to-toe bright orange outfit with vinyl Fabrizio Viti boots and a standout Christian Siriano gown complete with a blinking eye.

Click through the gallery to see more of Janelle Monáe’s most unique looks.