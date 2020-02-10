Janelle Monae Brings Glitz and Glam to Oscars Red Carpet Covered in 168,000 Swarovski Crystals

Janelle Monae brought her fashion A-game to the Oscars red carpet tonight in Los Angeles in a beautiful metallic dress covered in over 168,000 Swarovski crystals.

The singer-actress arrived in a diamond studded gown by Ralph Lauren featuring a long-sleeve top that was fitted at her waist and a large cutout on the back. The bottom half of the dress draped down to the floor in an A-line shape. The dress was given a unique flair with a hood.

The 34-year-old wore diamond choker necklace along with thick diamond rings on her pointer and middle finger. Monae even kept up the sparkle theme on her nails, which were embroidered with diamonds at her nail bed.

Sparkly metallic looks seemed to be a trend on the red carpet this year. Rebel Wilson sported a gold maxi dress which was embellished with sparkles. The dress featured asymmetrical sleeves which draped over her shoulder and upper arm.

