Janelle Monae’s Orange Boots May Be the Coolest Thing You See All Day

Janelle Monae was a tangerine dream at the Stella McCartney fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week today.

Monae arrived at the runway’s venue, Opéra Garnier, wearing head-to-toe orange. She included the bright shade in every piece of her ensemble, from the pompoms in her hair to the color of her fingernail polish. Her outfit included a blazer-style dress worn over a button-up collared top, finished off with a black and white Stella McCartney purse.

Monae continued the colorful motif down into her unmissable boots; not only did the knee-high style feature a bright orange vinyl coating but they also included trending footwear elements including a square toe and a chunky black flared heel. The pair was finished off by dual lacing systems around the ankle and the top of the shaft, creating a more slouchy appearance.

Square toes took over the fashion industry during the summer and fall of 2019, aligning with growing revitalizations of ’90s styles. The must-have silhouette’s popularity continues its steak into 2020 with more brands debuting new angular footwear for the fall ’20 collections. Flared heels are a more recent trend, spearheaded by 2019’s FNAA Designer of the Year Amina Muaddi; these pyramid-style elements and Louis heels have been adopted this season by Moschino, Anna Sui and more.

