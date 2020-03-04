Jamie Chung Puts a Fresh Spin on Western Boots at the Zodiac Shoes Spring 2020 Launch

Jamie Chung chose a colorful number for the Zodiac spring ’20 launch in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Once Upon a Time” actress sported an oversized varsity-style coral cardigan from Adeam and a pair of coordinating high-waisted, wide-legged trousers for the event at Élephante Beach House.

Jamie Chung at Élephante Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif., March 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zodiac

A closer look at Jamie Chung’s Zodiac boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zodiac

The “Real World” alumnae finished off her look with a set of western-style white booties from the brand; the Kelsey style features smooth leather uppers with stitched detailing with a 1.7-inch stacked heel and a softly pointed toe. The boots currently sell for $139 at ZodiacShoes.com.

Jamie Chung at the Zodiac shoes spring launch party at Élephante Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif., March 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zodiac

A closer look at Jamie Chung’s Zodiac boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zodiac

Zodiac shoes were all the rage in the ’70s with their boho-chic styles and western-inspired feel. Now, as a part of Caleres’ portfolio since 2005, Zodiac is relaunching for spring ’20 and returning to its roots. So far, it’s been a successful run as Zodiac won the 2019 FN Platform Glass Slipper Award for Best New Exhibitor in Las Vegas back in August.

Zodiac wins Best New Exhibitor. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Zodiac embodies its authentic past with a new approach to its free and easy-going mentality,” said Nicolas Huneault, Caleres VP of product creation and trend, in a press release about the new collection. “While we were developing the new Zodiac collection, we let our past help define our future by keeping the brand true to its core values. This enabled us to deliver a bold collection that excites today’s consumer and perhaps offers a bit of nostalgia from one of the best fashion decades.”

The brand’s new styles include a range of sandals and flats, with most looks retailing from $69-$89 and boots starting at $129; the pairs are available now in stores, online and at Zodiacshoes.com.

