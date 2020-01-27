Jameela Jamil Wore $56 Boots From Asos Under Her Couture Gown at the 2020 Grammys

Jameela Jamil went for the ultimate high-low mix Sunday night at the 2020 Grammy Awards, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The 33-year-old actress wore a pair of boots from fast-fashion staple Asos under a Georges Chakra gown. From the fall ’19 couture collection, the strapless gown featured blue and black shingles with a metallic shine and a sheer accent at the skirt.
The floor-length hemline mostly hid Jamil’s shoes, but she lifted up her skirt on the red carpet to provide a look at the trend-forward silhouette: a platform bootie with a block heel, croc-print upper and silver hardware. The lace-up boots cost just $56 on Asos.com.
Jamil took to Twitter to show off the boots in all their glory and shared the reasoning behind her choice.
“What you see and what you don’t see. My @ASOS boots under my @GeorgesChakra couture. Because a girl needs to be comfortable,” the “Good Place” star wrote.
The former model’s ensemble was put together with the assistance of celebrity stylist Law Roach, who also outfitted Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato for the show.
Jamil was accompanied on the red carpet by boyfriend James Blake, one of the evening’s nominees. Blake’s outfit was by Yohji Yamamoto.
