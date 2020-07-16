Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jaden Smith’s Pearl Necklace Complements His Bold Teal Suit and Super Chunky Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Jaden Smith is continuing his streak of gender-neutral dressing.

The 22-year-old rapper was out for dinner last night at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. alongside sister Willow Smith and friends. He opted for an eye-catching look in a bold teal pantsuit, teamed with a pearl necklace, a rainbow-striped pendant and a silver chain bracelet, along with a Coachella wristband and two rings.

Jaden Smith, teal suit, tie-dye socks, new balance sneakers, chunky sneakers, fashion, street style, pearl necklace, rings, chain bracelet, jokingly sneaks out from Nobu Malibu after having dinner with friends in Malibu. The 22 year old rapper and son of Actor Will Smith is looking very sharp as he shows off his turquoise suit. 16 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jaden Smith. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688890_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]Jaden Smith jokingly sneaks out from Nobu Malibu after having dinner with friends in Malibu. The 22 year old rapper and son of Actor Will Smith is looking very sharp as he shows off his turquoise suit. 16 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jaden Smith. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688890_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jaden Smith wears New Balance sneakers with his teal suit at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
CREDIT: MEGA
On his feet, the “Watch Me” entertainer sported reflective New Balance sneakers, an unsurprising choice, given that he works with the brand. The white sneakers featured a chunky sole and a lace-up silhouette. Smith added some color to his feet with a pair of pastel yellow, pink and purple tie-dye crew socks.

Jaden Smith, teal suit, tie-dye socks, new balance sneakers, chunky sneakers, fashion, street style, pearl necklace, rings, chain bracelet, jokingly sneaks out from Nobu Malibu after having dinner with friends in Malibu. The 22 year old rapper and son of Actor Will Smith is looking very sharp as he shows off his turquoise suit. 16 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jaden Smith. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688890_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jaden Smith wears New Balance sneakers with his teal suit at Nobu in Malibu, Calif.
CREDIT: MEGA

Jaden Smith, new balance sneakers, chunky sneakers, street style, los angeles, fashion, tie-dye socks
A closer look at Jaden Smith’s New Balances.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “Karate Kid” alum appeared to be wearing the same sneakers he selected on Sunday for a date night at Nobu with his girlfriend, Odessa Adlon. That day, he opted for a more casual ensemble, selecting straight-leg, light-wash jeans as well as a red and blue tie-dye hooded sweatshirt.

Jaden Smith, tie-dye hoodie, jeans, new balance sneakers, date night, girlfriend, and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 13 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jaden Smith. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688167_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]Jaden Smith and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 13 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jaden Smith. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688167_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jaden Smith wears a tie-dye hoodie and jeans with New Balances for date night on July 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
A New Balance ambassador since June 2019, Smith will soon drop his first collaborative shoe with the label, the Vision Racer. The vegan-friendly silhouette has a chunky sole, along with an oversize heel tab and a faux leather upper The style comes in a bold color palette of baby blue with a hot pink “Vision” on the underfoot visible through a rubber outsole with translucent leaves. It will be available for $150 on Newbalance.com and in select retail stores beginning on July 21.

New Balance x Jaden Smith Vision Racer
New Balance x Jaden Smith Vision Racer
CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to his work with New Balance, Smith has landed several other high-profile deals in the fashion and footwear space. The “On My Own” performer appeared as part of the star-studded cast for Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall ’19 campaign alongside Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner and more celebs. Smith was also tapped by Levi’s to star in its latest ad campaign, appearing alongside longtime pal Hailey Baldwin. What’s more, the “After Earth” star’s apparel company, MSFTSrep, partnered with Stance in August 2019, debuting its “Trippy Summer” collection at a pop-up shop in Los Angeles. Further, his eco-friendly company, Just (maker of Just Water) debuted a sneaker collaboration with with fellow sustainably minded label Allbirds in September 2019.

