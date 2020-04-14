Jada Pinkett Smith Works Out in Sports Bra + Joggers Look With Sold-Out New Balance Sneakers

Jada Pinkett Smith may be in quarantine, but she’s not sacrificing her workout routine.

The 48-year-old actress shared a video to her Instagram page last night showing off a grueling at-home workout. In the clip, Pinkett Smith wore a sports bra with sheer paneling and black joggers.

For footwear, the “Red Table Talk” host selected New Balance 860v8 sneakers. Designed for road running, the silhouette features a TruFuse midsole for sustained cushioning, a dual-density post for stability and a breathable engineered mesh upper. Pinkett Smith selected her pair in a bold blue colorway with navy and neon green accents. The style is no longer available for retail purchase, but it can be bought on eBay.com for $63 (50% off) in select sizes.

“Chile … What a towel on the floor will do!” Pinkett Smith captioned her Instagram post. The video was viewed more than 1.4 million times within 17 hours, with over 190,000 likes and upwards of 4,200 comments.

The “Angel Has Fallen” star’s workout ensemble was more casual than what fans are used to seeing her in. For red carpets and other formal appearances, Pinkett Smith often sports designer styles from the likes of Rosie Assoulin, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

While Pinkett Smith’s bold New Balance kicks can only be shopped on the resale market, we’ve rounded up some workout shoes below that come in similar colorways and are widely available.

To Buy: Skechers Ultra Groove, $65.

To Buy: Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5, $120 to $228.

TO Buy: Vionic Tokyo Sneaker, $130.

