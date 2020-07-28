Happy Birthday, Jackie Kennedy: How Her Style Inspired This Sandal Brand

Jackie Kennedy Onassis wore creations by some of the most storied designers in the world. During her time as the first lady from 1961 to 1963, she even had designer Oleg Cassini make custom outfits for her while she and President John F. Kennedy were residing in the White House. But she did not simply wear what designers made — she also inspired them, too. Today, on her birthday, we look back at her influence on the Jack Rogers brand.

Case in point: During a trip to Capri, Italy, in 1960, the then-Jackie Kennedy came across a flat leather sandal that she could not leave the island without. When she returned to the United States, she took the sandals to her local cobbler in Palm Beach, Fla., where the Kennedy family had a home.

Jackie Kennedy in Palm Beach in 1961. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Rogers

The cobbler mimicked the whip-stitched sandals with a rondelle design that Kennedy loved — and this was the start of the Jack Rogers brand. The company continues to make this classic sandal in a range of colors. Kennedy Onassis favored the sandals in white and was photographed wearing them during subsequent trips to Italy.

Jackie Kennedy (center) visiting Italy’s Amalfi Coast in 1962. CREDIT: AP Images

The Jack Rogers “Palm Beach” sandal in white. CREDIT: Courtesy Photo

Though Kennedy Onassis passed away in 1994, her brand has since gone on to provide generations with continuously chic and timeless shoes for any occasion. Nowadays, 60 years after its founding date, you can find the legendary brand in over 400 stores across the globe as well as its own flagship locations in Atlanta, New York and Charlotte, N.C. In addition to its signature thong-toe sandal, Jack Rogers has expanded its offerings to include boots and booties, flats, men’s and kids’ shoes and accessories.

On the anniversary of what would have been Kennedy Onassis’ 91st birthday, read on to find a series of FN’s top picks to shop now from Jack Rogers. Plus, you can even shop pairs named after Jackie Kennedy herself for vintage-inspired style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Rogers

To Buy: Jack Rogers Jackie Sandal, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Rogers

To Buy: Jack Rogers Palmer Slide Espadrille, $69 (was $88).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Rogers

To Buy: Jack Rogers Jack Flat Sandal, $128.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Rogers

To Buy: Jack Rogers Georgica Sandal, $60 (was $128).

