J-Lo Wears a Dramatic Train & Huge Bow on the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez is channeling classic red carpet style tonight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The multihyphenate arrived on the “gray” carpet wearing an off-the-shoulder black Georges Hobeika column gown with a satin train. The floor-length silhouette hid her footwear.

Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika at the 2020 SAG Awards CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

To complete the standout look, the “On the Floor” singer opted for diamonds, choosing several eye-catching pieces, including earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and multiple rings. She wore her hair pulled into an updo with a few locks framing her face.

Lopez is nominated tonight for her work as Ramona in “Hustlers” for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Her fellow nominees are Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”).

While J-Lo hasn’t been nominated for an Academy Award, she has lots else to be excited about in 2020. The A-lister is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next month, and she’s been tapped to star in multiple spring ’20 fashion campaigns, for Versace, Guess and Coach.

Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award tonight for his longtime contributions to the entertainment industry. Other stars who could come home with statuettes include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix.

