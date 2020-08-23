×
Izabel Goulart Works Out in a Dual-Tone Sports Bra, Spandex Shorts & Nikes

By Claudia Miller
Izabel Goulart’s workout of the day included an impressive 10 kilometer run.

Headed out for a run at Eduardo VII Park in Lisbon, Portugal, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel prepped for the outdoor heat in a black and white sports bra with matching black spandex running shorts. She kept a glam element, though, with her addition over black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

As for her workout shoe of choice, the model decided on a navy pair from Nike; the running shoes include hits of bright pink along with a contrast blue accent on the heel.

Izabel Goulart heads out for a run, Aug. 22.
Izabel Goulart heads out for a run, Aug. 22.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Izabel Goulart/Instagram

The running shoes aren’t the only pair of Nike sneakers in Goulart’s closet; the Brazilian native also favors the Swoosh brand’s Air Force 1 silhouette. Last week, the model opted for the low-top sneakers as she explored the sights of Mykonos, Greece, in a pink tie-dye crop top and sweatpants set from I Tie Dye; the unique design retails together for around $48 on the brand’s website.

The real kicker of the look, though, was her colorful high-rise bikini bottoms that peeked out from over the top of her pants, a trend favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie amongst others in decades past. To protect her feet from the hot sand, the Brazillian model stole a pair of her fiancé’s socks and tucked them into the classic all-white sneakers. With its chunky retro feel, the versatile design retails for just $90 at Nike.com.

Be the energy you want to attract 😎 Take 1

In addition to Nike, Prada is just a few of the many footwear brands worn by the 35-year-old. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma and Max Mara, among other major names.

Click through the gallery to find Hailey Baldwin, Justin Timberland and even more stars who love their Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

