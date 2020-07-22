Izabel Goulart’s Barely-There Thong Sandals & High-Rise Cutoff Shorts Are Vacation Ready

Izabel Goulart is turning Greece into her personal catwalk.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel broke out another summery ensemble on vacation in Mykonos today, sharing the look with her 4.6 million Instagram followers. The outfit teamed a white ruffled, off-the-shoulder bandeau top with the ultimate high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with a ripped hem.

She continued the warm weather-ready look with barely-there thong sandals complete with thin white straps.

Goulart’s choice of sandal resembles Prada’s white T-strap pair with a patent leather finish; similar colorways retail for $550 at Ssense.com.

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Prada white T-strap sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

The Brazillian native showed off another vacation-chic look on Thursday with her neon number. The model decided on a bright yellow hoodie to wear over a high-cut white bikini. On her feet, she opted for sunshine-shaded sneakers with contrasting pink panels. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow in the Barely Rose/Speed Yellow colorway released in March and features dual accents in everything from the mudguards to the eye stays and the signature Swoosh.

Though they once retailed for $110, the pair now goes for $128 up to $180 on resale sites like StockX.

Nike is just one of the many footwear brands worn by the 35-year-old. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds include Jimmy Choo, David Koma and Max Mara, among other major names.

And the model, of course, has plenty of professional connections to the fashion industry. In addition to her work for Victoria’s Secret, she’s previously served as the face for Mac Cosmetics, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, DKNY and more.

