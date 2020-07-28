Izabel Goulart’s Denim Cutoffs, Muscle Tank & Big-Toe Heels Are Summer-Ready

Izabel Goulart got into the vacation spirit with another twist on chic summer style.

The model, who has been spending the past few weeks in Greece, showed off a new look at her warm-weather ensembles on Instagram last night. This take teamed a white muscle tank tucked into unique denim cut-off shorts with a tied waist. In addition to her neon yellow mini purse, Goulart also looped in a set of big-toe sandals.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style last summer and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. Goulart’s choice bears resemblance to a design from Amina Muaddi titled the Oya sandal. With its signature flared heel and PVC cross-foot strap, the style retails for $730 at Farfetch.com.

Amina Muaddi Oya sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The Brazillian native showed off another vacation-chic look last week in a white ruffled, off-the-shoulder bandeau top with the ultimate high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with a ripped hem.

She finished off the warm weather-ready look with barely-there thong sandals complete with thin white straps. Goulart’s choice of sandal resembles Prada’s white T-strap pair with a patent leather finish; a similar style retails for $550 at Ssense.com.

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

In addition to Prada, Nike is just one of the many footwear brands worn by the 35-year-old. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma and Max Mara, among other major names.

