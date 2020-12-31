Izabel Goulart Showcases Her Vacation Style in Tie-Dye Two-Piece Set with Sandals and a Fendi Tote in St. Barts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Izabel Goulart is ringing in the new year in a summery look under the St. Barts sun.

On Dec. 31, the model was spotted out and about on the Caribbean island, wearing an orange tie-dye two-piece set. The look featured a crop top and a gathered skirt with a high slit.

Goulart accessorized with a chain necklace that cascaded down to her knees. She also wore gold hoop earrings and a cream tote from Fendi. The bag features rounded top handles and the brand’s logo print on the front. Fendi offers a similar style with a $2,290 price tag at Farfetch.com.

As for footwear, Goulart opted for a pair of sleek gold thong sandals. The flat shoes, which appear to feature a leather sole, gave the look an effortless feel and complimented her gold jewelry.

Izabel Goulart out and about in St. Barts on Dec. 31. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA A closer view of Izabel Goulart’s shoes. CREDIT: EliotPress / MEGA This of course isn’t the first time Goulart has given major vacation inspo.

Back in August, while enjoying time in Mykonos, Greece, the former Victoria’s Secret model sported another tie-dye look, that time a one-piece bikini. The suit featured a cutout panel across the summer with a drawstring detail below the chest. The look is currently available for $185 at FrankiesBikini.com. Goulart finalized the look with white-frame sunglasses and an anklet made of puka shells.

Add gold sandals to your vacation wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Tory Burch Women’s Emmy T-Strap Flat Sandals, $99 (was $198)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Lauren by Ralph Lauren Ellington Sandal, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Urkula Strappy Flat Sandal, $66 (was $110)

