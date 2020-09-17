Izabel Goulart’s Tailored Blazer and Chocolate Brown Heels Will Be Your New Transitional Fall Uniform

Izabel Goulart proves that less can be more and well-styled basics always look chic. While out at night in Paris, the former Victoria Secret model wore a beige single-breasted blazer with a satin-like champagne top (or bodysuit, possibly) underneath and a skinny brown belt.

For shoes, she opted for a pair of chocolate brown pumps that appear to be made from a suede-like material. The Brazil native finished off the look with a beige newsboy cap that featured a dark brown visor to pull together the color-coordinated ensemble.

The fall-ready ensemble was worn in two ways. In one photo, Goulart kept the blazer unbuttoned and showed off the shoes. For a previous post, she shared the blazer buttoned and fully styled with a belt over the top.

This chic transitional look juxtaposes the model’s recent sightings in more casual summer ensembles. In August, Goulart chose two pairs of Nike sneakers to wear for her outdoor workouts. She styled a navy pair from the brand with a black and white sports bra and black spandex shorts. Prior, the model opted for this trendy tie-dye sweatsuit and Nike Air Force 1s combo.

Watch on FN

From these broad and timeless footwear choices, Goulart continues to show her effortlessly cool style.

Get ready for fall, and shop these similar brown pumps to elevate your ensembles this season.

CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $98; amazon.com.

CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Marc Fisher LTD Zala Pumps, $185; amazon.com.

CREDIT: Amazon

To buy: Ollio Suede Pumps, $29; amazon.com.