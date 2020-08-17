Izabel Goulart Brings Back This Disputed Styling Trend With a Peek-a-Boo Bikini, Tie-Dye Sweats & Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Izabel Goulart brought back one of the early 2000s most controversial trends for her newest on-vacation look.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel explored the sights of Mykonos, Greece, today in a pink tie-dye crop top and sweatpants set from I Tie Dye; the unique design retails together for around $48 and can be customized to your preference of color and style on the brand’s website.

The real kicker of the look, though, was her colorful high-rise bikini bottoms that peeked out from over the top of her pants, a trend favorited by the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie amongst others in decades past.

To protect her feet from the hot sand, the Brazillian model stole a pair of her fiancé’s socks and tucked them into classic all-white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers. With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the versatile design retails for just $90 at Nike.com.

This weekend, Goulart showed off yet another bold tie-dye design, this time in a one-piece bathing suit form featuring a cutout panel across the stomach; the swim-ready number comes from celeb-favorited brand Frankies Bikinis and, though it once retailed for $185, is currently on sale for $130 at FrankiesBikinis.com.

To make the outfit even more summery, Goulart then layered in a set of white-frame sunglasses and a fun anklet coated in a double layer of puka shells.

In addition to stunning anklets, Nike and Prada are just a few of the many footwear brands worn by the 35-year-old. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma and Max Mara, among other major names.

