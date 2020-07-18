Izabel Goulart Sizzles in a High-Rise Bikini, Neon Sweatshirt & Shadow Nikes

Izabel Goulart brought the heat with a daring photo shoot.

On her dreamy vacation in Mykonos, Greece, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled in a high-rise white bikini that showed off her tan lines as she covered the top with a neon yellow hoodie. She matched the white of her bathing suit to her retro sunglasses, while the yellow hoodie echoed her sneakers of choice.

The Brazillian native opted for sunshine-shaded sneakers with contrasting pink panels. The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow in the Barely Rose/Speed Yellow colorway released in March and features doubled-up accents from the mudguards to the eye stays and the signature Swoosh.

Though they originally retailed for $110, the sneakers now are going for anywhere from $128 to $180 on resale sites like StockX.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Barely Rose/Speed Yellow.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Nike Air Force 1 sneakers debuted in 1982 and have lately become a staple among Gen Z and millennial sneaker fans, including stylish celebrities. The silhouette is a favorite of Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner, as well as Drake and Travis Scott. The sneaker has been used in collaborations with Kith, Supreme, Off-White and more major brands with high-ticketed resale prices.

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ComplexCon Exclusive sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Goulart herself owns the silhouette in a mix of colorways, including a classic all-white iteration that she commonly picks for casual outings.

But Nike is just one of the many footwear brands worn by the 35-year-old. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds include Jimmy Choo, David Koma and Max Mara, among other major names.

And the model, of course, has plenty of professional connections to the fashion industry. In addition to her work for Victoria’s Secret, she’s previously served as the face for Mac Cosmetics, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, DKNY and more.

Flip through the gallery to see even more stars who can’t get enough of their Air Force 1 sneakers.

