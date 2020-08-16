Izabel Goulart’s Cutout Tie-Dye Bathing Suit & Puka Shell Anklet Are Peak Vacation Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Izabel Goulart gave a lesson in vacation dressing with her latest waterside look.

Vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, the former Victoria’s Secret model debuted a bold tie-dye one-piece bikini featuring a cutout panel across the stomach; the design comes from celeb-favorited brand Frankies Bikinis and, though it originally retailed for $185, is currently on sale for $130 at FrankiesBikinis.com.

To make the outfit even more beach-ready, Goulart then looped in a set of white-frame sunglasses and a fun anklet coated in a double layer of puka shells.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and now Izabel Goulart

Watch on FN

Beyond fun anklets and bathing suits, the model’s summery-chic ensembles have been neverending while on vacation. Her most recent look before this week tucked a white muscle tank into unique Alexander Wang denim cut-off shorts with a tied waist. In addition to her neon yellow mini purse, Goulart also looped in a set of big-toe sandals that bore resemblance to a design from Amina Muaddi titled the Oya sandal. With its signature flared heel and PVC cross-foot strap, the style retails for $730 at Farfetch.com.

In addition to stunning anklets, Nike and Prada are just a few of the many footwear brands worn by the 35-year-old. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma and Max Mara, among other major names.

Achieve peak beachy style like Izabel Goulart with these next puka shell designs wrapped around your ankle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Fesciory Puka Shell Anklet, $9 (was $14).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Meekoo 2-Piece Puka Shell Anklet Set, $7.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To Buy: Urban Outfitters Cowrie Shell Anklet, $18.

