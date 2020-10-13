Ivanka Trump Wears an Affordable Zara Dress With See-Through Designer Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump’s campaign trail brought her to Las Vegas yesterday as she continues on the road for her father, President Donald Trump.

The first daughter spoke at an event in the Nevada city wearing a white tweed-style dress with a V-neck silhouette and metallic gold detailing; the design resembles a now sold-out $130 dress from Zara with its midi-length hemline and puff sleeve accents.

Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Oct. 12. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the advisor to the president went with one of her favorite silhouettes from Gianvito Rossi. The Plexi pumps feature a paneled design complete with see-through PVC sides, creating a foot-flattering d’Orsay appeal. Complete with a pointed-toe front, the style comes set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The Gianvito Rossi Plexi pump in Ivanka’s choice of a nude colorway retails for $795 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear brand head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi, of course, along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

While Ivanka Trump’s unique footwear comes with a higher price tag, you too can flatter your feet in style with these similar see-through pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Malibu Pumps, $103.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pixera 2 Pumps, $45 (was $60).

