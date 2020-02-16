Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Wears Her Favorite Clear Heels With This Trending Color in Dubai

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Ivanka Trump
November 2019
November 2019
November 2019
October 2019
View Gallery 26 Images

Ivanka Trump proved that the clear shoe trend is still going strong — and sported a trending shade of yellow — onstage at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai today in the United Arab Emirates.

The first daughter wore a silky yellow midi dress with long sleeves and a tie accent at the waist.

Women’s Global Forum Dubai , ivanka trump, yellow dress, gianvito rossi pumps, plexi pumps, clear shoe trend, uae
Ivanka Trump arrives to the Women’s Global Forum Dubai on Feb. 16.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump sported a pair of nude Gianvito Rossi pumps that have PVC panels, a classic pointed toe and a soaring stiletto heel. While Trump’s exact pair is no longer available, a different colorway of the pumps can be purchased on Net-a-Porter.com for roughly $800.

Gianvito Rossi , ivanka trump, plexi pumps, clear shoe, shoe trend, pedicure, toes
A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In recent years, bold hues have exploded in popularity, perhaps in part due to the look-at-me nature of social media. While hot pink is also having a moment, yellow seems to be the latest color to get the fashion world’s seal of approval.

Related

Ivanka Trump's New Hampshire Winter Outfit Includes a Checked Coat & $1.3K Lace-Up Boots

Ivanka Trump Wears Red-Hot Power Pumps to Match Her Dress at the State of the Union Address

Ivanka Trump Wears a White Linen Wrap Dress With Classic Heels at Human Trafficking Summit

Ivanka Trump, yellow dress, clear heels, gianvito rossi pumps, center right, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is welcomed by Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, executive director of the Global Women's Forum, upon her arrival to deliver a keynote address at the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmirates Ivanka Trump, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 16 Feb 2020
Lamia Abdulaziz Khan, executive director of the Global Women’s Forum, welcomes Ivanka Trump (R) at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai on Feb. 16.
CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, clear shoes have been trending for about three years, and this Gianvito pair has made recurring appearances in the senior White House advisor’s wardrobe. See-through paneling actually helps create the illusion of longer legs and thus a slimmer figure, which may be part of the reason PVC accents have stayed trendy for so long.

Yesterday, Trump wore another midi dress and pumps combo for a visit to the Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi. She chose a sparkling Layeur Amos metallic silk dress, which Themodist.com has in stock for $690. On her feet, the mother of three wore a pair of classic black pumps with a pointed toe and slim stiletto heel.

ivanka trump, layeur amos dress, sparkly midi dress, black pumps, celebrity style, Senior Advisor to the President, Ivanka Trump leaves her hotel in Dubai to Abu Dhabi to visit the Louvre Museum, United Arab Emirates, . Ivanka Trump will deliver keynote address at Global Women's Forum in Dubai on SundayEmirates Ivanka Trump, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 15 Feb 2020
Ivanka Trump en route to the Louvre Museum United Arab Emirates on Feb. 15.
CREDIT: Kamran Jebreili/Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump’s New Hampshire Winter Outfit Includes a Checked Coat & $1.3K Lace-Up Boots

Ivanka Trump Wears Red-Hot Power Pumps to Match Her Dress at the State of the Union Address

Ivanka Trump Wears a White Linen Wrap Dress With Classic Heels at Human Trafficking Summit

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad