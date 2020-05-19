Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Adds a Pop of Color to Her White Dress With Turquoise Jewelry

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump added a pop of color to her white dress with chic turquoise jewelry yesterday as she attended a roundtable with restaurant execs and industry leaders at the White House.

The senior White House adviser sported a sleeveless white dress, accessorizing with an ornate brooch and matching earrings. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

The restaurant industry is the country’s second largest employer and one of the largest private sector employers of women, Trump captioned an Instagram post from the event. “The Paycheck Protection Program provided much-needed relief when COVID-19 hit hard. We will never stop fighting for these great entrepreneurs and their workforce! Brighter days are ahead!”

Last week, Trump made a visit to a produce warehouse in Maryland. For the occasion, she sported a black Kenneth Cole jumpsuit with a zip-front and a belted waist. The piece, now sold out, previously retailed on KennethCole.com for $129. The University of Pennsylvania alum went for a high-low look, pairing the accessibly priced jumpsuit with cap-toe ballet flats from Chanel that cost $750.

ivanka trump, Coastal Sunbelt Produce, laurel, jumpsuit, mask, flats
Ivanka Trump arrives at Coastal Sunbelt Produce, in Laurel, Md., May 15.
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Trump’s luxurious shoe wardrobe includes plenty of high heels, with pointed-toe pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, to name a few. She has also stepped out in more affordable footwear such as Gola for J.Crew sneakers and Rothy’s The Point flats. When it comes to apparel, the first daughter’s wardrobe includes lots of designer duds from labels like Brandon Maxwell, Max Mara and Dolce & Gabbana.

vaneli, flats, cap toe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vaneli Serene Flats, $91 (was $130).

jcrew, flats, cap toe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: J.Crew Leather Uptown Flats, $125 (was $138).

clarks, flats, cap toe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Gracelin Flats, $40 (was $85).

Click through the gallery to see how Ivanka Trump’s style has evolved from 1997 through today.

