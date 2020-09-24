Ivanka Trump Models a White Dress for Fall With Her Go-To Towering Sandals

Ivanka Trump welcomed members from a mix of organizations who support the Pledge to America’s Workers commitment this week at the White House.

The first daughter honored these organizations and met with the guests as she took the stage in a white midi dress. The long-sleeve design featured a button-up bodice with a pleated skirt and cinched belt, all with a flowing finish.

For footwear, Ivanka opted for a classic nude iteration of her go-to sandals, wearing the silhouette for the third time in the past week alone. Featuring a coordinating cross-toe strap and ankle wrap design, the sandals cam set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel all coated in a sleek suede material. The pair can be found for $815 at Farfetch.com.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear brand head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

