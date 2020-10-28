Ivanka Trump Stays Stable on Block Heels With a Summery Dress for Miami

Ivanka Trump made her way down to sunny Miami yesterday to meet with locals and speak with constituents as she campaigns for her father President Donald Trump just one week before Election Day.

Watching students perform at the SLAM Academy and hosting an event at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater, the first daughter opted for a summery dress design from Alexis Gyles; she previously wore the now sold-out $595 dress from the label for her trip to the Ivory Coast in April 2019.

Ivanka Trump meets with students at the SLAM Academy in Miami, Oct. 27. CREDIT: Larry Marano/MEGA

Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign event for her father at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater on Oct. 27, in Miami. CREDIT: Larry Marano/MEGA

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s block heels. CREDIT: Larry Marano/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Ivanka opted for a twist on her go-to sandals. While she usually models a towering stiletto heel, the advisor to the president decided on a block-heel version of her Gianvito Rossi shoes. The Versilia design includes a sturdy 4-inch heel with thickened straps across the toe and ankle.

You can find the design for $795 at Net-a-Porter.

Gianvito Rossi Versilia heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Throughout her time on the campaign trail for her father, President Donald Trump, Ivanka has continued to debut more and more designer pieces and designer footwear. When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

