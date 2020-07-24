Ivanka Trump Cinches Her Flowy Dress With a Chunky Belt At a Colorado Daycare Facility

Ivanka Trump visited a childcare facility in Denver, Colo., today alongside Colorado Senator Cory Gardner; the daycare facility, Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Greenwood Village, recently received funds from the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program.

For the visit and related press conference, the advisor to the president stayed breezy in a chic white midi dress that featured a button-up front and a pleated skirt; she cinched the look together with a chunky black belt.

Trump and Sen. Gardner also took a moment to speak with Archie Shinde, the owner of the learning center, as well as meet with a few children that attend the facility.

Ivanka Trump at a news conference at the Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Colorado, July 24. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP Photo

(L-R) Sen. Cory Gardner, Ivanka Trump and Archie Shinde, owner of a Bright Beginnings Learning Center, in Colorado, July 24. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Though Ivanka’s footwear could not be seen in the images, the former shoe brand entrepreneur oftentimes favors pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, teamed with designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

Ivanka Trump at Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Greenwood Village, Colo., July 24. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Yesterday, on another stop during her tour around the state, Ivanka visited Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park. The first daughter went with a casual-chic ensemble for the event, matching a striped button-down top to dark-wash skinny jeans. On her feet, she decided on brown lace-up boots set atop a block heel.

Ivanka Trump at Rocky Mountain National Park west of Estes Park, Colo. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s brown boots. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP

When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka Trump typically favors major labels like Brandon Maxwell, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She also includes a few more affordable picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya.

