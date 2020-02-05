Ivanka Trump Wears Red-Hot Power Pumps to Match Her Dress at the State of the Union Address

Ivanka Trump coordinated her heels with the trim on her dress as she watched her father, President Donald Trump, deliver the 2020 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. tonight.

The first daughter was clad in a black dress with a red collar, a midi hemline and gold buttons across the front.

Ivanka Trump (2L) and Jared Kushner (2R) wait for President Donald Trump to arrive to deliver the State of the Union. CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/Shutterstock

On her feet, Trump reached for her go-to shoe style: a pair of pointed-toe power pumps set on a slim stiletto heel. The senior White House advisor selected a bold red silhouette that matched the trim of her dress.

She posted a photo from backstage at the event, posing next to husband Jared Kushner. The University of Pennsylvania alum was also joined by siblings Tiffany, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as by their partners.

When it comes to fashion, Trump tends to favor high-end labels, often choosing designs from brands such as Carolina Herrera, Max Mara and Dolce & Gabbana. With regard to shoes specifically, the president’s daughter is most likely to be found in stilettos; she’s previously stepped out in styles from Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi.

Trump’s fashion credentials go beyond picking out her own looks. She modeled in her teens and ran an eponymous label selling apparel, shoes and accessories until July 2018. Although Ivanka Trump Collection is no longer making new product, Trump continues to sport the label’s wares from time to time.

Ivanka Trump waits for President Trump to arrive to deliver the 2020 State of the Union address. CREDIT: Shutterstock

