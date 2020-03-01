Ivanka Trump Amps Up Her Business-Chic Look With Gold Pumps at CPAC

Ivanka Trump added a pop to her businesslike outfit with a pair of gold pumps as she spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on Friday, Feb. 28.

The first daughter, 38, looked stylish in a white midi dress by Victoria Beckham. The dress, which is sold out, previously retailed for just over $2,000.

Ivanka Trump speaks at CPAC in Maryland on Feb. 28. CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s gold heels. CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/Shutterstock

Where Trump really added some personality to her look was with her shoes, choosing pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled gold pumps. The shoes appeared to boast a heel of around 5 inches; it’s not certain what brand they came from, but they offered a much lighter twist on business dressing than a traditional black or beige heel.

Ivanka Trump speaks at CPAC in Maryland on Feb. 28. CREDIT: ERIK S LESSER/Shutterstock

Trump has long been interested in fashion. In addition to modeling in the 1990s, the mom of three ran an eponymous shoe, clothing and accessories brand through 2018. Like first lady Melania Trump, the senior White House adviser can typically be found in pointed-toe pumps. Favorite brands include Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. She has also unsurprisingly worn styles from her own, more accessibly priced label.

If you like the looks of Trump’s gold pumps from Friday, consider shopping one of the options below for a similar style that won’t break the bank.

