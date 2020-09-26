Ivanka Trump Wears Beige Trench Coat & Matching Pumps for Minnesota Campaign Stop

For the 2020 presidential campaign trail, beige pumps appear to be Ivanka Trump’s shoe of choice. While in Winona, Minn. yesterday, the 45th U.S. president’s daughter styled a head-to-toe, light-toned neutral ensemble.
She wore a beige trench coat in a classic double-breasted silhouette with a brown turtleneck top underneath and cream-colored pants.
The former footwear designer paired the tailored outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps in her go-to hue. This pair of heels have a resemblance to the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in the neutral colorway. These similar shoes are crafted from patent leather and feature an approximately 4-inch heel. They retail for $695 and are available for purchase on netaporter.com.
Today we recognized 9 organizations who demonstrated excellence and innovation in their #PledgetoAmericasWorkers commitment.
Gianvito Rossi seems to the First Daughter’s go-to shoe label. A day earlier, she opted for the designer’s Portofino sandal in the praline nude colorway. Trump coordinated the sandals with a white belted dress with a midi-length and pleated skirt. These shoes retail for $815 and are available to buy on farfetch.com.
Earlier this week, Trump styled a similar outfit and shoe pairing for a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For the event, she wore a double-breasted beige peacoat in a midi length with pumps that also resemble the Gianvito Rossi 105 pump silhouette in the beige suede colorway. These heels retail for $695, as well, and can be purchased on netaporter.com.
