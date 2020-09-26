×
Ivanka Trump Wears Beige Trench Coat & Matching Pumps for Minnesota Campaign Stop

By Elisa Lewittes
Ivanka Trump
CREDIT: AP

For the 2020 presidential campaign trail, beige pumps appear to be Ivanka Trump’s shoe of choice. While in Winona, Minn. yesterday, the 45th U.S. president’s daughter styled a head-to-toe, light-toned neutral ensemble.

She wore a beige trench coat in a classic double-breasted silhouette with a brown turtleneck top underneath and cream-colored pants.

The former footwear designer paired the tailored outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps in her go-to hue. This pair of heels have a resemblance to the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in the neutral colorway. These similar shoes are crafted from patent leather and feature an approximately 4-inch heel. They retail for $695 and are available for purchase on netaporter.com.

Gianvito Rossi seems to the First Daughter’s go-to shoe label. A day earlier, she opted for the designer’s Portofino sandal in the praline nude colorway. Trump coordinated the sandals with a white belted dress with a midi-length and pleated skirt. These shoes retail for $815 and are available to buy on farfetch.com.

Earlier this week, Trump styled a similar outfit and shoe pairing for a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For the event, she wore a double-breasted beige peacoat in a midi length with pumps that also resemble the Gianvito Rossi 105 pump silhouette in the beige suede colorway. These heels retail for $695, as well, and can be purchased on netaporter.com.

