Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in a Tommy x Zendaya Suit & Stilettos in Atlanta

Ivanka Trump has power dressing down pat.

The first daughter wore a power suit and power pumps yesterday as she visited two Atlanta safe havens for human trafficking survivors.

Today I visited 2 Atlanta safe havens for human trafficking survivors. The warrior women I met today represent resilience and strength on a level few of us will ever know. The Trump Administration sees and hears you. We are committed to ending the evil of modern slavery. pic.twitter.com/UtpD9Od6cM — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 15, 2020

Trump was clad in a monogrammed black-and-white ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, including a blazer, turtleneck and trousers. The blazer and pants are both available to shop on Tommy.com in curve sizes.

For shoes, the senior White House advisor selected black pointed-toe pumps set on a slim stiletto heel. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and accessorized with gold earrings.

Tommy Hilfiger received the 2019 FN Achievement Award for Collaborator of the Year in recognition of his buzzy collabs with both Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton.

The Tommy x Zendaya look worn by Trump came from the spring ’19 collaboration. Zendaya herself wore the pantsuit and turtleneck with strappy sandals onstage at the spring ’19 Tommy runway show in Paris. That Paris show was lauded for its inclusivity, featuring diverse models who reflected a range of sizes and ages.

Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger at the Tommy x Zendaya spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Tommy is an expert in iconic dressing,” Zendaya told FN of the partnership. “It’s an incredible opportunity [to work with him]. I love fashion. What better way and who better to learn from … than Tommy Hilfiger?”

Trump often wears powersuits and pumps. Go-to shoe brands of hers include Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and her own eponymous label. For clothes, she loves high-end designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara and Prada.

