Ivanka Trump Does Power Dressing in a Tommy x Zendaya Suit & Stilettos in Atlanta

Ivanka Trump has power dressing down pat.
The first daughter wore a power suit and power pumps yesterday as she visited two Atlanta safe havens for human trafficking survivors.
Trump was clad in a monogrammed black-and-white ensemble from Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, including a blazer, turtleneck and trousers. The blazer and pants are both available to shop on Tommy.com in curve sizes.
For shoes, the senior White House advisor selected black pointed-toe pumps set on a slim stiletto heel. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and accessorized with gold earrings.
An estimated 12,400 sex trafficking transactions take place in Atlanta each month. Today I visited City of Refuge and Wellspring Living, 2 transformative organizations that protect the most vulnerable and provide transformative care through spiritual nurturing, therapeutic services, education, life skills and personal and professional development. These Atlanta safe havens provide women with the opportunity for rescue, restoration, and a chance to start a new life. The stories shared with us by survivors of human trafficking today were incredibly powerful. These women warriors represent resilience and strength on a level few of us will ever know. The entire Trump Administration is committed to combating this evil.
Tommy Hilfiger received the 2019 FN Achievement Award for Collaborator of the Year in recognition of his buzzy collabs with both Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton.
The Tommy x Zendaya look worn by Trump came from the spring ’19 collaboration. Zendaya herself wore the pantsuit and turtleneck with strappy sandals onstage at the spring ’19 Tommy runway show in Paris. That Paris show was lauded for its inclusivity, featuring diverse models who reflected a range of sizes and ages.
“Tommy is an expert in iconic dressing,” Zendaya told FN of the partnership. “It’s an incredible opportunity [to work with him]. I love fashion. What better way and who better to learn from … than Tommy Hilfiger?”
Trump often wears powersuits and pumps. Go-to shoe brands of hers include Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and her own eponymous label. For clothes, she loves high-end designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara and Prada.
