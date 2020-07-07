Ivanka Trump Goes Horseback Riding in a Texas Tuxedo During Rustic Getaway

Ivanka Trump showed off an array of casual ensembles during a rustic 4th of July getaway with husband Jared Kushner and their kids.

In one image from the trip, Trump could be seen wearing a Texas tuxedo while horseback riding. The first daughter sported a denim button-down tucked into dark-wash skinny jeans. She completed the down South-inspired look with a straw hat and worn-in brown Western boots. The look won sister Tiffany’s seal of approval, as the younger Trump commented: “You cowgirl! I love it!”

In a July 4 family portrait, Trump opted for Pippi Longstocking-style braids. She wore a sold-out denim midi dress with ruffle accent from Co., which previously was available from Net-a-Porter.com for $575. For footwear, the mom of three selected simple black ankle-strap sandals. Sons Theodore (4) and Joseph (6) twinned in navy polo shirts and khaki shorts, while daughter Arabella (8) added some flair to her T-shirt and shorts look with gold cowgirl boots. Rounding out the pack, Kushner wore a navy T-shirt with straight-leg jeans and black and blue sneakers.

In another family snap, Arabella can be seen in her same metallic boots, with her brothers clad in patriotic red, white and blue ensembles. Meanwhile, Trump looked stylish in a tan Nanushka dress ($675 from Farfetch) teamed with brown combat boots. Kushner selected the same black and blue sneakers from the earlier family portrait, as well as jeans and a gray crewneck sweater.

In her last look shared to social media, Trump opted for jeans with a black and red checked top and a wide-brimmed black hat. The University of Pennsylvania grad’s footwear was not visible in the image.

Trump’s luxurious shoe wardrobe includes plenty of high heels, with pointed-toe pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry, to name a few. She has also stepped out in more affordable footwear such as Gola for J.Crew sneakers and Rothy’s The Point flats. When it comes to apparel, the senior White House advisor’s wardrobe includes lots of designer duds from labels like Brandon Maxwell, Max Mara, Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana.

