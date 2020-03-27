Ivanka Trump’s Youngest Son Wears the Tiniest Adidas Sneakers in His Birthday Post

Ivanka Trump’s youngest son Theodore turns 4 years old today and his mom celebrated with a series of throwback pictures.

The first photo shows Theo with his sister Arabella, 8, and brother Joseph, 6, celebrating Halloween in the Oval Office of the White House. The preschooler dressed up in a full Winnie the Pooh costume completed with the tiniest Adidas kicks.

His Adidas Superstar sneakers highlight the brand’s signature 3-stripes in their black and white design with three cross-foot hook and loop straps. For infants and toddlers the pair retails for $45 and for kids’ size 11 and up, they sell for $55 at Adidas.com.

Adidas Superstar sneakers for kids. CREDIT: Adidas

The series of photos also includes a photo of Theo and his grandfather President Donald Trump as well as one of the 4-year-old looking out the window of Air Force 1 in a pair of $45 Puma sneakers.

Ivanka has been self-isolating along with her family in Washington, D.C., amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She shared an at-home video expressing her thoughts and gratitude for workers on the frontline on March 23.

“For those who are self-isolating and self-quarantining and following the CDC guidelines, we thank you as your weekend blends into your weekday,” said Trump in the clip.

Take a look at additional stylish sneakers that any kid will be excited to wear.

New Balance Iconic 574 hook and loop sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: New Balance Iconic 547 Sneakers, $43.

Saucony Jazz Court sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Court Sneakers, $42

Puma Smash V2 sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Puma Smash V2 Sneakers, $40

