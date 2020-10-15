Ivanka Trump Balances on Thin Heels With a Boyfriend Shirt on the Campaign Trail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ivanka Trump has spent the past few weeks on the campaign tour for her father, President Donald Trump, and this week, it brought her down to Acworth, Ga.

The advisor to the president spoke to locals with Sen. David Perdue and visited Pizza by Fuscos in town to try out her pizza-making skills. For the busy day, Ivanka opted for a classic white boyfriend-style button-down shirt tucked into a checkered navy pencil skirt.

Ivanka Trump visits a local pizza shop in Acworth, Ga., Oct. 13. CREDIT: AP

Ivanka Trump speaks with Sen. David Perdue in Acworth, Ga., Oct. 13. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s black pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, Ivanka kept with her go-to footwear taste in a pair of thin-heeled pumps in a deep navy colorway; the style came complete with a low-cutting vamp and smooth suede uppers, resembling styles she has previously worn from the likes of Gianvito Rossi.

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

