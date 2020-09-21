Ivanka Trump Tucks a Silky Blouse Into a Pastel Skirt for Her Visit to Atlanta

Ivanka Trump’s nationwide campaign tour brought her down to Georgia today. The advisor to the president visited the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta in addition to joining a panel discussion on combatting human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

For the events, the first daughter decided to tuck a black sweater into an ankle-length pastel blue pleated skirt with a matching navy floral face mask.

Ivanka Trump speaks during a discussion on combatting human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Sept. 21, in Atlanta. CREDIT: AP

Ivanka Trump (C) at the at the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta, Sept. 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Ivanka’s choice for the day almost camouflaged right into her legs, creating an elongating look. The pointed-toe pumps came in a soft suede nude shade, all set atop a lifted stiletto heel.

Ivanka Trump’s tour across the country campaigning for her father, President Donald Trump, has thus far taken her to Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., Wilmington, N.C., and back to Washington D.C. Throughout the stops, the former shoe designer continues to frequent one sandal silhouette in particular: Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandal. She owns the strappy, stiletto pair in classic white and nude shades along with a bold metallic gold colorway, matching the heels to designer dresses and sets.

Related DSW's Flash Sale Includes Boots Starting at Just $24 Bella Thorne Accents Her Edgy Zip-Front Leather Pants With Glittering Sandals Lizzo Breaks Out Her Best Prints in a Tie-Front Top, Flare Pants & Gem-Coated Sandals

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Watch on FN

Click through the gallery to see even more of Ivanka Trump’s top footwear looks over decades past.