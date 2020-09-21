Ivanka Trump Tucks a Silky Blouse Into a Pastel Skirt for Her Visit to Atlanta

Ivanka Trump’s nationwide campaign tour brought her down to Georgia today. The advisor to the president visited the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta in addition to joining a panel discussion on combatting human trafficking at the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.
For the events, the first daughter decided to tuck a black sweater into an ankle-length pastel blue pleated skirt with a matching navy floral face mask.
As for footwear, Ivanka’s choice for the day almost camouflaged right into her legs, creating an elongating look. The pointed-toe pumps came in a soft suede nude shade, all set atop a lifted stiletto heel.
Ivanka Trump’s tour across the country campaigning for her father, President Donald Trump, has thus far taken her to Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., Wilmington, N.C., and back to Washington D.C. Throughout the stops, the former shoe designer continues to frequent one sandal silhouette in particular: Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandal. She owns the strappy, stiletto pair in classic white and nude shades along with a bold metallic gold colorway, matching the heels to designer dresses and sets.
Back in North Carolina today, campaigning for @RealDonaldTrump. The Tar Heel State’s Motto, “To Be, Rather than to Seem” underscores the choice Americans will make in this election. Will we vote for an empty vessel who does whatever the media and the fringe of his party demands or a leader with strong convictions who refuses to surrender his beliefs to score points with the political elite? President Trump has delivered for hardworking American families in North Carolina and across the nation. He has kept his promises and increased funding for our military, fostered peace in the Middle East and is bringing home our troops, cut taxes for hardworking families, and delivered USMCA for American workers and farmers. He will continue to fight for North Carolinians, and all Americans, for the next four years! 🇺🇸
When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.
