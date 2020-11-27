Ivanka Trump Celebrates Thanksgiving in a Classic Sweater & Skinny Jeans With Jared Kushner & Kids

Ivanka Trump celebrated Thanksgiving this year alongside her husband Jared Kusher and kids, Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 4.

For the holiday occasion, Ivanka opted for more relaxed attire as she layered a classic white long-sleeve sweater over dark-wash skinny jeans. Jared Kushner too wore a similar-style sweater in a gray shade, layered with a blue button-up shirt and his own set of darkened jeans.

Earlier this week, Ivanka and her family joined her father President Donald Trump for the annual pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House this afternoon; the pardoning has been a yearly presidential tradition since 1989.

For the occasion ahead of the holiday, the first daughter teamed a long-sleeve white blouse with coordinating tailored cream pants, adding a pop of color with her sky blue floral face mask.

Jared Kusher (C), Ivanka Trump and their kids help pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, Nov. 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the images, the former footwear head herself oftentimes prefers pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry. The advisor to the president also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka Trump herself also typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta; she also teams her go-to heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra.

