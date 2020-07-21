Ivanka Trump Rolls Up Her Sleeves for Volunteering in Skinny Jeans & Pointy Nude Flats

Ivanka Trump rolled up her sleeves for a day of volunteering at the DC Dream Center in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

The first daughter sported a white button-down shirt and dark-wash skinny jeans. On her feet, the senior White House adviser sported pointed-toe nude flats. Footwear in a neutral colorway, like Trump’s, creates the illusion of longer, thinner legs by drawing the eye upward and blurring the line between leg and foot. The former Trump Organization executive accessorized her ensemble with a colorful printed face mask and wore her hair blown-out and cascading down her shoulders.

“Great day volunteering at the local @dcdreamcenter and distributing Farmers to Families Food Boxes🍎🌽📦🥬🥕to the last mile of need,” Trump wrote. “This program is creating a link between hungry families and struggling farmers affected by COVID-19.”

While she opted for flats yesterday, Trump’s luxurious shoe wardrobe includes plenty of high heels, with pointed-toe pumps from Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Burberry among her pairs. The University of Pennsylvania graduate has also stepped out in more affordable footwear from time to time, with lower-priced choices including Gola for J.Crew sneakers and Rothy’s The Point flats. When it comes to apparel, Trump tends to go for designer styles from labels such as Brandon Maxwell, Max Mara, Oscar de la Renta and Dolce & Gabbana.

Although she’s working in the political realm these days, Trump has a well-established interest in fashion. In addition to modeling in the 1990s, the mom of three ran an eponymous shoe, clothing and accessories brand through 2018. That year, she opted to shutter Ivanka Trump Collection in order to focus her attention solely on politics. Even after the closure of the brand, the “Women Who Work” author has stepped out in ensembles from her own, moderately priced label.

Click through the gallery to see how Ivanka Trump’s style has evolved from the 1990s through today.

