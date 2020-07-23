Ivanka Trump Dresses Down in Skinny Jeans & Hiker Boots in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains

Ivanka Trump ditched her usual heels for more casual footwear today at Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

The first daughter looked casual-chic in a white and navy striped button-down top, which she teamed with dark-wash skinny jeans. For footwear, Trump opted for brown lace-up boots with a block heel and what appeared to be a leather upper. She wore her hair down and accessorized with small hoop earrings.

Ivanka Trump at Rocky Mountain National Park west of Estes Park, Colo. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s brown boots. CREDIT: David Zalubowski/AP

Trump arrived today for a two-day trip to Colorado. In addition to her tour of Rocky Mountain National Park — where she is promoting the Great American Outdoors Act alongside Interior Secretary David Bernhardt — her itinerary includes a tour of a child care facility.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has opted for skinny jeans over her usual mix of dresses and pantsuits. Earlier this week, she went for a similar outfit as she volunteered at the DC Dream Center in Washington, D.C. That day, the University of Pennsylvania alum opted for a white button-down top and navy skinny jeans, along with pointed-toe nude flats. She accessorized the look with a floral print face mask.

While she has turned her attention to politics during her father’s first term as president, Trump has had many dealings in the fashion space over the years. In the 1990s, she had a brief modeling career. More recently, the “Women Who Work” author ran an eponymous shoe, clothing and accessories brand until 2018. Trump shuttered the Ivanka Trump Collection in order to focus solely on her work in politics, but she continues to occasionally step out in ensembles from the moderately priced brand.

When she’s not wearing one of her own designs, the president’s daughter often can be found in high-heeled footwear from luxury labels such as Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. Additionally, she has worked more affordable shoes into her wardrobe, such as Rothy’s pointed-toe ballet flats and J.Crew x Gola sneakers. With regard to apparel, the senior White House adviser can typically be found in designer wares, with go-to brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara and Prada.

