Ivanka Trump Dresses Down in Skinny Jeans & a Heeled Twist on Ballet Flats

After a week of touring across the country campaigning for her father, President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump made a more relaxed pitstop in New York today.

Spotted leaving her residence this afternoon, the first daughter traded her designer dresses for a casual mock neck black top and skinny jeans. She accented the look with a textured face mask and a white tote bag.

Ivanka Trump steps out and about in New York, Sept. 18. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s suede flats. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Ivanka continued the laidback appeal of her ensemble with a trending footwear silhouette. Her shoes came in the form of a pointed-toe ballet flat coated in a dark navy suede fabric. With a continuously rounded vamp, the style finished off atop a subtle block heel.

While they were once viewed as conventional and mundane, in recent months, ballet flats have experienced a revitalization within the fashion world amidst increased desires for comfort and stability with returns to more relaxed fashion choices. Instead of pumps or towering heels, stars and street style icons alike continue to debut their takes on classic flats inspired by must-have designs from brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Neous and more cult-favorite brands.

Related Dr. Martens x Marc Jacobs 1460 Boots Come Covered in Charms & Ankle Chains Sofia Vergara Gives Her Walmart Skinny Jeans an Edgy Twist in a Moto Leather Jacket The Best Workout Shorts for Men

Ivanka Trump steps out and about in New York, Sept. 18. CREDIT: MEGA

Watch on FN

Just yesterday, the first daughter was in Florida visiting local restaurants and businesses in a blue boho-chic flowing dress, complete with contrast printed sleeves and a silky fabric as she spoke with Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, in Tampa, Fla.

Ivanka then opted for a classic nude iteration of her go-to sandals, wearing the silhouette for the third time in the past week alone. Featuring a coordinating cross-toe strap and ankle wrap design, the sandals cam set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel all coated in a sleek suede material. The pair can be found for $815 at Farfetch.com.

When it comes to shoes, the former footwear head oftentimes favors pumps and sandals from brands like Gianvito Rossi of course along with Jimmy Choo and Burberry; she teams the heels to designs from the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler and Altuzarra. She also has stepped out in more affordable picks from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta but she also includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Ivanka Trump’s top footwear looks over decades past.