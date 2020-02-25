Ivanka Trump Makes the Case for Kitten Heels on India State Visit in This Traditional South Asian Outfit

Ivanka Trump wore an all-white ensemble today as President Donald Trump continued his two-day state visit in India.

The first daughter wore a traditional South Asian tunic-and-trouser pairing, known as the shalwar kameez. The tunic featured a button-up front with long sleeves and a pocket accent on the breast; the pants came in the same color palette and had straight legs.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in New Delhi, India on Feb. 25. CREDIT: RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For footwear, the University of Pennsylvania alum selected white mules with a slip-on, slip-off silhouette, 2-inch kitten heel and a tone-on-tone buckle detail at the vamp. The style she selected was Manolo Blahnik’s Maysale, available on Farfetch.com for $691.

Trump was accompanied by husband Jared Kushner, who wore a dark suit and black lace-up shoes.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in New Delhi, India on Feb. 25. CREDIT: HARISH TYAGI/Shutterstock

The “Women Who Work” author shared an image to her Instagram page from today’s activities, taken in front of the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to pick designs from high-fashion labels such as Max Mara, Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana. For shoes, she often chooses stilettos, with go-to brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi. The senior White House advisor previously operated her own line of apparel, shoes and accessories until 2018.

On Monday, Trump sported a pair of bright red pumps as she visited the Taj Mahal alongside Kushner. The mom of three teamed the bold shoes with an arty floral dress from Proenza Schouler.

Below, we’ve rounded up some white mules to help you get a similar look to Trump’s, but at a lower price point.

